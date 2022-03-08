Every single Apple iPad model is on sale today!

We start today’s deals with tons of savings on Apple devices. First up, we have the 10.2-inch base model that was launched last year. This iPad is now available starting at $309 after scoring a $20 discount on its Wi-Fi-only model that comes packed with 64GB storage space and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. This model also features Touch ID for biometric authentication and Apple Pay, and stereo speakers. Unfortunately, you will have to settle for the Space Gray color option, as it is the only one getting a discount on this configuration.

The iPad Mini was also launched back in 2021, and it starts at $459 after scoring a $40 discount on its Pink color option. However, you can also get the Starlight color variant for $469 after receiving a $30 discount. Both models come with 64GB storage and Wi-Fi-only support.

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro is currently available for $749 on its 128GB storage model. This means that you can get your new iPad Pro with Apple’s M1 processor and still manage to score $50 savings on the Silver color variant. The larger 12.9-inch model is also on sale, but this model will get you $100 savings, meaning that you can pick this one up for $999, and you will get the same 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and the Apple M1 processor under the hood.

If you’re still interested in the 2020 iPad Air that’s allegedly getting a refresh later today, you can get it for $539, which means you can score $60 savings off its original price, and the best part is that these savings go across the board. In other words, you can get it in any of its five different color options, and you will still score the same savings.

However, you can also consider purchasing a Samsung Galaxy Tab, as these models sell for as low as $110 depending on the model you go for. These are factory reconditioned models, but they also come with a 90-day Samsung warranty, meaning that you will get a great tablet for less. Additionally, you will find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and other options to choose from.