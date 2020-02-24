If you’ve been following Pocketnow for some time you probably know that we have always been supportive of Eve. And how can you not be excited about a company that designs its products based on what the crowd believes, feels, and envisions? That was the case with the Eve V as well, which we reviewed back in 2017.

The company is staying true to that principle of listening to its customers moving forward in designing products as features. That is also the case with the announcements Eve is making today.

There’s a new 2-in-1 coming that, needless to say, we’re excited about. Eve says it has surveyed the community and that there are 5 key design directions for the upcoming product, based on feedback. In choosing between the 5, Eve is again turning to the crowd. These include, but are not limited to the use of a lapable keyboard, usage of plastic for weight reduction and repairability, adding screws to the design for easy access, or maybe going the eGPU way. You can learn more about the topic by heading to this page, but, most importantly, you can help decide the direction moving forward.

The next-generation Eve V is coming in the fourth quarter of the year. However, until then, if you want to grab the current generation Eve V, it is going for the last clearance sale with huge discounts for USD/EUR 779 for i7/512 SSD/ 16 GB RAM + Pen + keyboard.

The successor of the Eve V needs a name. There are already some names in the mix, like the Eve W, Eve Momentum, Eve V 2020, but if you want to contribute to the process, you can do so at this page.

Last, but not least, the image you see above is a concept never seen before. It shows off the usage of screws for easy access and repairability, as well as implement heat sinking back pattern for maximizing passive cooling. Remember: based on the above, this is just one possible direction the company can go towards in the future.