Evan Blass leaks final high quality Pixel 4 XL render. Here it is!

After leaking the official Pixel 4 press render, in black, yesterday, Evan Blass is following up on that with the image above. From the same category, this appears to be the official press render of the Pixel 4 XL, in white.

Just as in the case of the Pixel 4, this Pixel 4 XL render doesn’t bring anything new to the table, but serves as a confirmation of what we’ve already seen and heard. The wallpaper seems to be the same, with the P4 clearly standing for Pixel 4, and the date is still the launch date, October 15, on the widget.

Other than that, we get a, by now familiar, glance at the rounded edges of the display, the large top bezel to house all the hardware, including the Soli radar, and the new camera arrangement on the back. The power button appears to be orange, or gold, but it could be just an artifact generated by the image’s compression. You can get an even closer look at this phone by checking out one of the early hands-ons that made its way to the internet.