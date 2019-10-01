Android

Evan Blass leaks final high quality Pixel 4 render. Here it is!

There hasn’t been a phone that was more leaked than the Pixel 4 (and 4 XL), save maybe for last year’s Pixel 3 (and 3 XL). We’ve seen hands-ons and images mostly of the Pixel 4 XL, and, while the two will be very much alike, the Pixel 4 somehow didn’t get enough spotlight. Well, here’s our best look at it, in what appears to be the final press render Google will use to promote the smallest among this year’s Pixels.

We can clearly see the enlarged bezel at the top, taking the place of any possible notches or punch holes. The reason behind such a large (compared to other phones) top bezel is the hardware Google had to shove at the top of the phone, including the radar used by Project Soli.

The display itself has rounded corners with a relatively small bottom chin, while the back brings absolutely nothing new to the table, except for maybe confirmation on what we knew already regarding the cameras and the arrangement itself. The wallpaper clearly indicates the Pixel 4 (P4), and the date is set for October 15, which is when Google will make the announcement.

