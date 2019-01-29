French minister: Europe should act as one regarding Huawei

Participating at a debate in Warsaw, Poland, French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau said that Europe must act as one on Huawei. More and more European countries are either banning or restricting Huawei’s access to 5G network infrastructure bids. The reason behind such a move is, most of the time, “national security” and the possible involvement of Beijing, allegations which were continuously denied by Huawei.

Talking to China, we can’t do it each state on its own. … we should act as Europe — Nathalie Loiseau

Meanwhile, in Brussels, China’s Ambassador to the EU said that excluding Huawei from bidding or participating in network infrastructure development is self-defeating. The heavy scrutiny was initially started last year by the United States, followed by its close allies. The U.S. is leading these efforts, according to a Reuters report, and some Western governments are following.

Most recently, in Australia, after the Huawei ban imposed in August of last year, the first commercial victim was generated, and it is TPG.