Europe might get Exynos 2200-powered Samsung Galaxy S22 after all

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Exynos 2200 have been rather a curious affair. The company first delayed the chipset's announcement — it was originally planned for 11th January 2022 — before it introduced the AMD-powered chipset earlier today.

Before the chipset's announcement, it was rumored that Europe will be getting Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 powered Galaxy S22 models like the US and Korea. It was suggested that the Korean giant was planning this move to cope up with the chip shortage and the S22 demand.

Now, according to some listings on a European retailer's website, it seems that Samsung will only introduce the Exynos version of the Galaxy S22 series in Europe. According to the report, Samsung smartphones with model number SM-S901B, SM-S906B, and SM-908B were listed on a European website. These smartphone models, according to the report, are the Samsung Galaxy S22 models equipped with Exynos 2200 chipset. The model numbers lack 'E,' and have 'B,' at the end which likely means that these are without the Qualcomm chip and are equipped with Exynos chips.

GSMArena reports that retailers like Zanetti Shop and Epto in Italy have prepared the web pages for the device, though there are no any official specs or any images on the websites yet. One model, which could be Samsung Galaxy S22+, is listed for a price of €1,190. However, it seems that it is only a placeholder as the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ is expected to be around €1,000.

Samsung announced the Exynos 2200 chipset earlier today. The company hasn't revealed the clock speeds of the cores yet, but it has revealed that the 4nm node process-based chipset will come equipped with one ARM Cortex X2, three performance Cortex A710 (balanced for efficiency), and four power efficiency-based Cortex A510 cores. Other than that, it will come with the AMD-powered Xclipse GPU that will enable hardware-accelerated ray tracing and variable-rate shading on mobile.

In case you're interested in reading more about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, check out our Samsung Galaxy S22 rumor roundup that has every bit of leak and rumor about the Samsung Galaxy S22 that has surfaced on the internet. What are your thoughts on Samsung launching the Exynos variants of its latest S-series flagship in Europe this year? If given a choice, would you prefer the Snapdragon 8 Gen1-powered S22 or the AMD GPU-equipped Exynos 2200 variant? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: GSMArena