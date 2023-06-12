Amazon’s latest offers will help you keep an eye on your home and everything that goes on around it for less, as it is currently teaming up with Anker to get you insane savings on eufy Security products. There are several products getting some love, but we have to start with the eufyCam 2C Pro 2-cam kit, as it now sells for $180 thanks to a massive 44 percent discount. This kit normally sells for $320, but you can take advantage of this deal and score $140 in instant savings.

eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit $180 $320 Save $140 The eufyCam 2C Pro 2 arrives with a long-lasting battery, 2K video, and other great features that will give you excellent security services without paying for subscription services. $180 at Amazon

Anker’s eufyCam 2C Pro 2-cam kit is perfect for someone who’s starting to set up a security network in their homes or small shops, as it is completely wireless and captures 2K content to make every image and video look sharp. You also get long-lasting 180-day battery life, which means that you will only have to change the batteries on your eufyCam 2C Pro twice every year. It is also strong and built to withstand any weather condition thanks to its IP67 rating, and if that’s still not good enough to get you excited, remember that you also get night vision, HomeKit Compatibility, and a 16GB HomeBase that will keep all your recordings for up to three months.

You can also get additional cameras and more coverage with the eufyCam 2C Pro 3-cam kit, now selling for $330 with 22 percent savings that will get you $160 instant savings. However, this option will also have you change the batteries on your cameras twice every year. Suppose you want to forget about changing batteries. In that case, I suggest you check out eufy Security’s eufyCam three 4-Cam Kit, which comes powered by an integrated solar panel, and the best part is that these babies will record content at 4K.

Other deals will get you a new eufy Security 4G LTE Cellular Security Camera Wireless Outdoor for $150 with $50 instant savings or get eufy Security’s Solo IndoorCam C24 for just $29 with more than $12 ins instant savings. However, there’s a very interesting option for those who are always on the move; eufy Security’s 5-Piece Home Alarm Kit is a must for anyone trying to keep intruders out of their homes. This product comes with a home security system, a keyboard, a motion sensor, two entry sensors, and more for just $120, which will get you $40 instant savings.