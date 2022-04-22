Eufy Security cameras are getting tons of savings right now

Amazon deals are now helping you save on some of the best smart security cameras available on the market. The latest offers let you save up to $70 on select Eufy Security camera systems that will help you keep an eye on everything that happens inside and outside your home.

First up, we have the eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24 that is now available for just $40 after receiving two discounts. The first discount arrives as $7.80 instant savings that will then be boosted by an extra $5 discount available after applying the on-page coupon. In other words, you will be able to get almost $13 savings when you purchase this option.

The eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24 features 2K video and a design that will let you make 360-degree pans, and 96-degree tilts to see whatever you want. It also features human and pet AI recognition, voice assistant compatibility, night vision, motion tracking, and more.

Suppose you’re more concerned about what happens outside your home. In that case, you can also consider checking out the eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit Security Camera Outdoor, that is now available for $200 after applying the on-page coupon that will help you score $40 savings. This wireless home security camera system features a 180-day battery life, HomeKit compatibility, 1080p HD video, night vision, water resistance, and more.

Another great option comes as the eufy Security Floodlight Camera that features 1080p resolution, a bright 2500 lumens light, and other great features. But the best part is that it is currently receiving a $70 discount with the on-page coupon, meaning you can take one home for $110. There are many other deals to choose from, so head over to Amazon.com to save big bucks that will help you keep your home safe.