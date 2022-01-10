We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

eufy Security camera kits and other great security cameras are on sale

By Samuel Martinez January 10, 2022, 10:04 pm

We keep receiving tons of great deals from Amazon.com, where you can find tons of options to keep your home safe. eufy Security has several of its products on sale, and there’s something for everyone and for every budget. First up, you can get basic protection with a eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit wireless home security system with 2K resolution, a 180-day battery life, IP67 water and dust resistance, night vision, and more. It can be yours for just $260 after receiving a 19 percent discount that translates to $60 savings for those interested in picking up a kit.

If you want extra protection, you can also check out the eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System 4-cam kit that is now available for $509, but you must remember to add the on-page coupon that will score you 70 savings. This kit features the same 1080p resolution, IP67 rating, night vision, and the best part is that this option comes with 365-day battery life.

Suppose you don’t need that much protection, and you can settle for just one camera. In that case, you can also consider the eufy Security SoloCam L20 that goes for $120 after a $30 discount with the on-page coupon, or pick up the eufy Security, SoloCam E20 for $70 after receiving the same $30 savings.

Other eufy Security options include the Wi-Fi Video Doorbell, which features human detection, 2K resolution, and you can get yours for just $100 after the $60 savings you can get when you add the on-page coupon. Or go for the eufy Pet Dog Camera D605 that goes for $200, and remember that this device also comes with a treat dispenser, a 270-degree dog camera with Smart Pet Tracking, and other great features.

Other deals include the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera that is seeing a $21.50 discount, which leaves this single indoor security camera available for just $79. And you can also check out the Wansview HD 1080P USB PC Web Camera with Privacy Cover that’s now going for $21 after an $18 discount.

