The EU should be worried about Huawei, says commissioner

Huawei (and other Chinese companies) are under heavy scrutiny in many different countries and regions of the world. Started by the US, followed by Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, there is a general trend where the company is being denied or blocked in its bid for network infrastructure hardware. The reasons behind these actions are usually tied to “national security” and privacy, as Huawei is said to allegedly be working with/for the Chinese government, something the company has denied every time.

Now it’s the EU’s turn, as Digital Single Market commissioner Andrus Ansip said the EU should be worried about Huawei. “Do we have to be worried about Huawei or other Chinese companies? Yes, I think we have to be worried about those companies”, he said. Ansip claims that Chinese companies are required to work with Chinese intelligence services on “mandatory back doors” to allow access to encrypted data and “get our secrets”.

“Huawei has never been asked by any government to build any backdoors or interrupt any networks, and we would never tolerate such behavior by any of our staff”, the company commented. However, while some countries, like Belgium, are reportedly considering the possibility of banning Huawei, Germany on the other hand is against excluding any manufacturers from the planned construction of 5G mobile networks.