Ever came across a website that blocked you from viewing content because you didn’t tap on the “Accept Cookies” button? Well, if you happen to live in Europe and a website does this to you, it will be a violation of GDPR norms and the website can be fined for such behavior.

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has published new consent guidelines that make it clear that “cookie walls” are against EU’s data protection norms. The new norms say user consent is required for storing information, but blocking them from viewing content without accepting cookies is a form of consent that is not freely given, and is thus against guidelines.

“In order for consent to be freely given, access to services and functionalities must not be made conditional on the consent of a user to the storing of information, or gaining of access to information already stored, in the terminal equipment of a user (so called cookie walls),” says the update guideline.

The EU has also made it clear that simply scrolling or swiping a website does not amount to giving consent for tracking users. So, if a website enables tracking cookies as soon as users scroll the webpage without agreeing to the “Accept Cookies” prompt will attract regulatory action.

Via: TechCrunch

