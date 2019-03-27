EU Commission concerned about 5G security, but not banning Huawei yet

The European Commission issued a press release yesterday where it voiced its concerns about cyber-security, and proposed a set of measures to be taken. At national levels, Member States are to take risk assessments “of 5G network infrastructures by the end of June 2019”. What’s more important is that the Commission decided that “EU Member States have the right to exclude companies from their markets for national security reasons, if they do not comply with the country’s standards and legal framework“.

On the larger, EU-level, Member States are to collaborate with each other, and together, with the Commission, to “will a coordinated risk assessment by 1 October 2019”. Aside from all the risk assessment and collaboration phrasings, the important takeaway is that the Commission didn’t officially request or suggest that Member States ban Huawei.

Whether Huawei gets banned or not is no longer, apparently, an EU decision, but rather one that is individual and unique to each country. The United States has repeatedly asked and pressured its European allies to follow its own example in banning Huawei from building national 5G network infrastructure. Despite U.S. efforts, though, no European country has banned Huawei yet.