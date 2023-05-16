The European Parliament drafted a new legislation that aims to reduce misleading claims and advertisements in an attempt to make products last longer. The new legislation also tackles environmental claims and introduces new restrictions that focus on making devices more repairable. The new law will encourage more companies to make more durable and sustainable products, helping consumers and businesses move towards a greener future.

This isn’t the first time the EU voted to make repairing easier, and the European Commission recently forced all manufacturers, including Apple, to make the USB-C a standard port across the entire EU.

Misleading ads and generic environmental claims

The new mandate bans general environmental claims such as “environmentally friendly”, “natural”, “biodegradable”, “climate neutral”, or “eco”, unless companies can scientifically provide and provide evidence for such claims. The move will also ban environmental claims that are based solely on carbon offsetting schemes. The EU will also ban misleading practices where companies would have been able to make claims about the whole products, whereas it would’ve only applied to one part of it, such as where companies claim a product can last a certain amount of time or under a certain level of intensity. If that claim isn’t true, the manufacturer cannot label it as such.

The EU wants to simplify product information and introduce new sustainability labels based on official certification schemes, or public authorities to clarify and approve said claims.

More durable products

The parliament also wants to make products more durable and last longer to prevent goods from malfunctioning too early in their life cycle. The new law would also prevent manufacturers from limiting functionalities when devices are used with consumables, spare parts, or accessories, such as chargers or ink cartridges, made by other third-party companies.

“The industry will no longer profit from making consumer goods that break just as the guarantee period is over. Consumers will have to be provided with information about the options and cost of repairs in a clear manner. Product labels will inform citizens which goods are guaranteed to last longer and producers whose goods are more durable will profit. The jungle of false environmental claims will end as only certified and substantiated ecological claims will be permitted.”

The new legislation would help people choose “more lasting and repairable goods, buyers would have to be informed of any repair restrictions before making a purchase.” Additionally, the legislation also proposes new guarantee labels that would indicate not only the length of the legally required guarantee, but also the length of any possible guarantee extensions offered by producers. This could help companies focus on providing even higher quality products, and hence the durability could be significantly improved.

Win for consumers

The new directive aims to tackle well-known issues that have existed for decades, where companies often make devices last as long as their usual warranty period. After this, consumers are often required to shell out large amounts of money to either get their devices fixed out of warranty, or replace the device altogether. This has made certain products more fragile, which no longer appears to be acceptable and sustainable by the new initiative to move to a greener and more environment-friendly way to produce goods.

This is a massive win for European consumers as it could help force companies to make goods more sustainable, more transparent, and longer-lasting. The new labels will also help clear up the marketing jargon that many businesses apply to make themselves appear more “eco-friendly”.

The new law will also prevent companies from limiting functionalities with third-party accessories like chargers, and spare parts. This could make devices more repairable, as companies like Apple would no longer be able to prevent third parties from selling batteries and other spare parts, and limit their functionalities or block access altogether.

The draft has already passed, and negotiations between the EU Parliament and EU member countries will begin soon. It’s unclear when this law could become effective, if approved, but we expect it to become enforceable in the next few years.

