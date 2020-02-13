Essential, the startup founded by Android creator Andy Rubin, is bringing down the curtains on its brief career. After releasing just one phone – the Essential Phone PH-1 – in its lifetime, the company has announced that it is shutting down.

The Essential Phone PH-1 will no longer receive any updates after getting the February Android security patch. Additionally, the Newton Mail service owned by the company will be accessible through April 30, 2020.

In its goodbye statement, Essential has shared a series of videos that showcase the unreleased Project GEM phone. The videos give us our first detailed look at the doomed phone’s card-based UI, voice-based interactions, camera features, and the overall design.

Essential says it couldn’t find any viable path to release the Project GEM phone as a mass market device. Take a look at what it could have been here.