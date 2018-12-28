If you want an Android phone updated quick and right, you have few choices in the market right now. One of them quickly approaching the end of its support range is the Essential Phone.

Droid Life first reported that Essential is now listing all three colors of its PH-1 as “out of stock” with no clear indication of whether any more will be sold. Furthermore, third-party sellers on Amazon are offloading their stock, though not at the super-low prices we’ve seen in the past. Best Buy has limited inventory earmarked for Sprint customers only while Sprint, the exclusive US carrier partner, has long ago stopped its sales.

While there is another smartphone in the works, it’s not known when that will be released, if at all — the direct successor to the Essential Phone was canceled early this year. Furthermore, company founder Andy Rubin has been under the spotlight for alleged misconduct during his 8-year tenure at Google as the Android team lead.

We’ll update this story if the status changes.