Essential Phone in Halo Gray is up for sale in Amazon

This year’s new smartphones keep leaving all previous models forgotten since every new year implies a new model of every flagship. However, there’s one flagship phone that didn’t get a new version this year, the Essential Phone.

There are various good things about the Essential Phone. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM and this exclusive Halo Gray unlocked version of the phone has 128GB of storage space. Better yet, it’s on sale and for just $279.99. Just think about it, it’s an Amazon exclusive color variant and its one de first phones to have Android 9.0 Pie software available. Besides, its a great deal for the money, and maybe now its camera and pictures will be better after the most recent software update that it received.