Android

Just a reminder that the Essential Phone exists and it has a fresh software update

Contents

Despite what we’ve been reporting about Essential, the Andy Rubin-led company that has supposedly been on the market for several months and has had floating visions of its future plans without much practical progress to back it up.

But boy, can it deliver on software updates. The team is still serving them up for their one and only phone, the PH-1. Today, they got the February security patches up and ready for over-the-air distribution. The company has also updated links to OTA and Fastboot packages, in case its customers were too impatient to wait.

Sales weren’t as great as the company might have wanted and the future was seemingly pulled out of most of the company’s feet. But at least Essential as an entity looks to remain, at least that’s what a recent acquisition indicates, and the PH-1 will be supported to its end of life.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
Droid Life
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 9, Android Pie, Essential, Essential Phone, News, security, software updates
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.