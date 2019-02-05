Just a reminder that the Essential Phone exists and it has a fresh software update
Despite what we’ve been reporting about Essential, the Andy Rubin-led company that has supposedly been on the market for several months and has had floating visions of its future plans without much practical progress to back it up.
But boy, can it deliver on software updates. The team is still serving them up for their one and only phone, the PH-1. Today, they got the February security patches up and ready for over-the-air distribution. The company has also updated links to OTA and Fastboot packages, in case its customers were too impatient to wait.
Sales weren’t as great as the company might have wanted and the future was seemingly pulled out of most of the company’s feet. But at least Essential as an entity looks to remain, at least that’s what a recent acquisition indicates, and the PH-1 will be supported to its end of life.
We’re rolling out February’s security patch now. Keep an eye out for the update on your Essential Phone. pic.twitter.com/ljXyFOScpQ
— Essential (@essential) February 4, 2019
