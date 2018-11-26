Essential Phone is $329 just for Cyber Monday

After all the extra colors have sold out and the Amazon discounts (and inventory) have gone away, Essential is still selling the Essential Phone and is still supporting it with snappy software updates month by month. And while it has gone more than 15 months old at this point, with no sequel in sight, there’s still plenty of love to give for this device.

Today only, Essential is selling the Essential PH-1 for $329, $170 off of its suggested retail price. Granted, we’ve seen new units of the Essential Phone sell for even lower, though not that much lower. It’s available in Stellar Gray, Black Moon and Pure White. Customers also get the 360 Camera and the USB-C Earphones|HD for free. The deal expires at 2:59am Eastern tonight.

Other accessories are available for 10 percent off all this week through the end of December 2. This does not include the new Audio Adapter HD or the Extended Care policy.