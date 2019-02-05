Essential resumes Newton Mail app at full price, free trial

When Essential acquired Indian startup CloudMagic late last year, people started wondering what Andy Rubin’s team had in mind for the firm. It had planned for independent projects, but one shuttered effort that was brought up was the moderately successful Newton Email client.

The service had 40,000 subscribers paying roughly $50 a year for enhanced messaging and filing features like read receipts, but it wasn’t gaining enough ground in a market of Google and Microsoft.

Today, in a shock announcement on its Medium blog, the company said that the app is back for Windows, Android, macOS and iOS platforms. All users get two weeks to try Newton at no cost, then pay $49.99 per year if they wish to sign on. You can try it out yourself by clicking the source link below this story.

With the downtime, Essential and CloudMagic have been able to improve the experience for Mac Compose users, integrate emails to task managers like OmniFocus, Things, 2doapp and Bear, delete single emails in a thread and designate which emails in a thread are unread.

CloudMagic founder and CEO Rohit Nadhani has been retained and will continue on with the new company.