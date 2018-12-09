Android

Essential picks up Indian email startup CloudMagic

Contents

Essential has confirmed it has acquired an Indian company that made and closed down a cloud-based email client.

Mint was initially informed by two sources that CloudMagic, which is in the process of shutting down Newton Mail — it had a built a respectable group of 40,000 paying subscribers, but could not sustain its operations against heavyweight competition from Google and Microsoft.

CloudMagic founder Rohit Nadhani said that the company would continue with other projects.

Essential told Mint in a statement that it had acquired CloudMagic, but would not say for how much.

“We are always on the lookout for companies with great technology and talent to help accelerate our product roadmap,” the email statement said.

The hardware producer is apparently working on releaseing a smartphone driven mainly by voice commands.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
Rohit Nadhani (Medium)
Source
Mint
Posted In
Android, Other OS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
acquisitions, AI, Andy Rubin, business, CloudMagic, Essential, India, News
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed