Essential picks up Indian email startup CloudMagic

Essential has confirmed it has acquired an Indian company that made and closed down a cloud-based email client.

Mint was initially informed by two sources that CloudMagic, which is in the process of shutting down Newton Mail — it had a built a respectable group of 40,000 paying subscribers, but could not sustain its operations against heavyweight competition from Google and Microsoft.

CloudMagic founder Rohit Nadhani said that the company would continue with other projects.

Essential told Mint in a statement that it had acquired CloudMagic, but would not say for how much.

“We are always on the lookout for companies with great technology and talent to help accelerate our product roadmap,” the email statement said.

The hardware producer is apparently working on releaseing a smartphone driven mainly by voice commands.