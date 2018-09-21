Essential Audio Adapter HD near ready for release

At Essential, on which Bloomberg reports is looking for a buyer, it’s still business as usual for now. There’s no Essential Phone sequel coming (for now), but there are items still in the pipeline, like a smart home hub.

Another unreleased product is the Essential Phone Audio Adapter HD — a module that connects to the two magnetic pins on the rear of the device and adds a 3.5mm headphone jack input to the device. People have been waiting on this adapter since the release of the phone last year.

Well, the Essential team took to Reddit during a monthly Ask Me Anything session and responded to concerns. Marcus Weber, lead software program manager, wrote:

We can confirm that Audio Adapter HD is nearly ready for release. We’re in the final stages of certification with the FCC (we’ve been told this process takes approximately 6 weeks) and will share more information on release dates and pricing soon. The team has been working hard and we’re excited to deliver one of the best mobile audio experiences available. In the meantime, here’s a photo of me using Audio Adapter HD to listen to the Master Quality playlist I curated on TIDAL(check it out here). – Marcus

The company has also announced that the notch UI settings, which left in a late Android 8.1 maintenance update, will be coming back in October — they had to be rejiggered to use Android Pie’s own toolkits.

Unfortunately, one issue that won’t ever be fully resolved is the somewhat sticky scrolling. Users can attempt to play around with touch sensitivity with a developer setting toggle, though.

The company has also promised to deliver Android Q — likely at the same pace it was able to bring Android 9, the same day as the Google Pixel phones. The team touts a priority on working in patches and UI throughout the developer preview process as well as a final burst when final code is dropped a few weeks before launch.