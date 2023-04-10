The MagSafe ecosystem is growing exponentially right now. A quick search online brings up a wide range of clever products from car mounts to phone stands, from wallets to fast-charging power banks. All of these and more are now available to stick to the back of your phone for that extra bit of convenience.

It’s a little overwhelming and easy to feel spoiled for choice. Which MagSafe products do you really need, and which are the most efficient and reliable?

The new HaloLock system 2023 from ESR is staking a bold new claim to be the best and most complete system of MagSafe accessories on the market right now. With stylish and useful multi-functional devices, powerful magnets, and an innovative phone cooling CryoBoost feature, ESR is making some serious waves in 2023.

Let’s check out how this brand, already well known for its awesome wireless phone chargers and now boasting over 100 million users worldwide, is making good on its promise to level up the MagSafe world this year.

HaloLock Power Bank Wallet 5,000mAh

Image Credit: ESR

The HaloLock Power Bank Wallet 5,000mAh takes convenience to a new level with a neat little wallet, a fast-charging wireless battery pack, and a sturdy adjustable stand for your phone, all in one compact and clever piece of kit.

The powerful magnet in this device means it pulls together with your phone with a satisfyingly strong force. Once attached, it can charge your phone very quickly using its 5,000mAh, which is enough to charge your phone twice over -- and all without the need to mess around with wires.

Who knew how much we needed to keep our phone and wallet permanently entwined? Few people carry paper money nowadays, so all you need is this compact wallet that features Smart Card Storage.

This features a dynamic tension spring that can hold one or two cards in place securely and an easy-access cutout that makes it quick and simple to pop them out when you need to make a contactless payment.

Another really handy feature of this MagSafe device is its adjustable stand. This allows you to prop your phone up at any angle between 20° and 70°, and also switch between landscape and portrait easily.

HaloLock Geo Wallet Stand

Image Credit: ESR

The HaloLock Geo Wallet Stand isn’t just a MagSafe wallet. It’s the first MagSafe wallet with Apple’s Find My functionality. Right now, it’s available exclusively on Kickstarter, although you’ll be able to purchase it from Amazon and ESR’s website from May 2023.

That’s right, you can charge this wallet up (once fully charged it lasts for three months) and connect it to your phone via Bluetooth. You can, of course, lock it firmly to your phone with HaloLock technology if you like.

However, when it's not safely attached to your iPhone, what happens if you misplace it? No worries, hit a button on your phone and the wallet will start loudly calling out to you from wherever you’ve left it. This is a great time saver if you need to leave home in a hurry.

If you're not within hearing range, that’s no problem. The HaloLock Geo Wallet Stand will let you know exactly where it is by giving you its exact location on your Find My. It might not ever come to that though, because this needy little gizmo will even give you notifications if you leave it behind! Adorable.

This wallet fits three cards nice and securely, with the ease of access we’ve come to expect from ESR wallets. It also has a nifty finger loop attached to the back which makes it really easy to get a solid grip on your phone when the two are attached.

Both of these great products are a part of ESR’s brilliant new HaloLock 2023 range. Let’s check out other cool MagSafe gadgets that are also available from ESR.

HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

Image Credit: ESR

A slick-looking and super fast MagSafe wireless charging stand, the HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features Cryoboost cooling technology for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

HaloLock Wireless Car Charger

Image Credit: ESR

The HaloLock Wireless Car Charger features Intelligent heat management that allows you to charge at fast speeds at all times. Comes with a strong vent clip that provides enhanced stability.

Classic Kickstand Case with HaloLock

Image Credit: ESR

The Classic Kickstand Case with HaloLock is fully adjustable between 0 degrees and 85 degrees, ensuring a perfect angle to catch up on your favorite shows, wherever you are. Robust and durable Zinc-alloy construction makes this kickstand look and feel great.

Cyber Armor Tough Case with HaloLock

Image Credit: ESR

Charge your earbuds with ease and convenience with the Cyber Armor Tough Case with HaloLock. Compatible with AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (2022) and AirPods Pro 1st Generation (2019).

Visit the ESR Gear Amazon store to learn more about their innovative MagSafe cases.