Key Takeaways ESR's 6-in-1 100W charging station is the ultimate accessory for Apple devices, offering a sleek design and impressive features.

The charging station includes an iPhone MagSafe charger with a cooling fan, an Apple Watch charger, a wireless earphones charger, and multiple USB ports.

While the angle of the iPhone MagSafe charger is fixed, the charging station's performance and functionality make it worth the investment.

ESR is known for making some of the best accessories for iPhone, and their latest 6-in-1 100W charging station is no different. Whether you're tired of dealing with messy cables on your desk or bedside table or just want a charging stand to try out the StandBy mode on iOS 17, ESR's new charging station is a must-have accessory for your Apple devices. In this review, we'll dive into its design, features, and why it's become my preferred choice for keeping all my Apple devices juiced up.

ESR 100W 6-in-1 Charging Station Editor's Choice 8.5 / 10 $154 $179 Save $25 The ESR 6-in-1 100W charging station is the best charging stand for your Apple devices. It includes an iPhone MagSafe charging stand with a cooling fan, an Apple Watch charger, a wireless earphones charger, two USB-C ports for wired charging, and even a USB-A port.

Built-in cooling fan ensures the iPhone stays cool during charging

Impressive design and great value Cons The angle of the iPhone MagSafe charging stand cannot be adjusted $154 at Kickstarter

Pricing and availability

ESR's 100W 6-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station is available in only one colorway: a matte white plastic with a silver metallic accent. It features a premium build quality and design that might easily fool you into thinking it's an Apple product. Currently, it's available for backing on Kickstarter, but ESR plans to launch it on Amazon next month. The expected retail price will be $179, but if you back the project today, you can secure it for just $154 with estimated shipping next month, saving $25.

Design

Opening up the box, you'll find a plain white package containing just the charging station and cable, without any manuals or documentation (possibly because it's a preproduction unit). My first impression of the charging station as soon as I took it out of the box was that I found it somewhat bulky. It's big and has some weight to it. However, if you have enough space on your bedside table or desk, its size shouldn't be a major concern.

As mentioned above, the charging station itself is constructed from matte white plastic with a shiny silver accent around the Apple Watch charger. There's also a blue LED and a fan behind the iPhone MagSafe charger, but more on this later. While its design is quite straightforward, I found the station to be slightly on the larger side, measuring 174.83 × 188.14 × 90 mm. However, given the features and various ports this charger offers, the size seems reasonable.

Going around the device, you will find an iPhone MagSafe charger on the left side and a slight dimple at the bottom for AirPods wireless charging. This AirPods charging plate has magnets underneath to ensure your earphones align every time you place your AirPods on it. In front of the AirPods charging area, there's a button (we'll discuss the functionality of this button later). On the right side, you'll find the P-shaped Apple Watch charger, which, by the way, you can also use to charge your AirPods Pro 2.

Adjacent to the Apple Watch charger, on the right side, you'll spot three USB ports on the charging station. These include two PD 3.1 USB-C ports and an additional USB-A port. Moving to the back, you will spot that the only port on the back is the power input. The overall branding on the station is also kept to a minimum. Notably, the ESR 6-in-1 charging station features rubber pads on the bottom to ensure it stays securely in place.

On the whole, the ESR 6-in-1 charging station boasts a very clean and minimalist design, though I would have loved a slimmer profile. The only con I could find with the design of this charging station is that the iPhone MagSafe charger is fixed in place, and you cannot adjust the angle of the wireless charger. This might be a concern for some — especially those who want to use it as a stand for video calls or for using iOS 17's StandBy mode at night — though it personally doesn't bother me.

Performance and Features

And now, let's dive into the features and performance of the ESR 6-in-1 charging station. This charging station is a powerhouse when it comes to functionality. It boasts an Apple-certified MagSafe iPhone charger, which means you get the full 15W charging speed as the official MagSafe charger. Additionally, there's an Apple-certified Made for Apple Watch charging base, which provides 5W of power output, the same as the official Apple Watch charger.

However, this charging station one-ups the official MagSafe charger because it comes with a CryoBoost fan behind the wireless charger. This fan kicks in as soon as you put your iPhone on charge, keeping the phone's temperature in check and preventing overheating — a common concern with wireless charging. As a result of this fan, the ESR 6-in-1 charger is able to provide the maximum 15W power output for longer periods without throttling, resulting in faster charging times.

The cooling fan even features a blue LED ring around it, which you can turn off by pressing the button on the front of the AirPods charger. The fan itself isn't overly noisy, and I found it barely noticeable at night, with my air conditioner running in the background. As for the charging time, I tested the ESR 6-in-1 MagSafe charger with my iPhone 14 Pro Max. When I put the phone on the charger, it was at 20%. In just around half an hour, it reached about 57% charge, which I would say is pretty impressive.

The Apple Watch charger and AirPods charger perform as expected, snapping into place securely thanks to the built-in magnets. ESR claims it supports Apple's fast-charging standard for Series 7, Series 8, and Ultra, which means it can charge from 0-80% in about 45 minutes. However, I couldn't personally verify this because I own the Apple Watch Series 6, which doesn't have fast charging.

Now, let's talk about the USB ports on the side. ESR uses GaN technology (gallium nitride) in this charging station, which efficiently and automatically delivers the maximum power speeds to connected devices. When there are no devices connected, this charging station can pump out up to 100W of power through the USB-C ports.

This means you can easily charge your MacBook, iPad, and even your iPhone using the USB ports on the side. However, when all the ports are occupied, you'll get around 65W from one USB-C port, 30W from the other USB-C port, and 5W from the USB-A port. The output through the USB ports drops further when you place your iPhone on the MagSafe charger and/or the Apple Watch to the Apple Watch charger.

Should you buy the ESR 100W 6-in-1 Charging Station?

I have been an Apple fan for years. I own the Apple Watch Series 6, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the late 2020 M1 MacBook Pro, and the 2020 iPad Air. If you're anything like me, this charging station is your one-stop solution. Not only does this device let you charge all of your devices at the same place at the same time, but you also get the benefit of having the maximum speeds for each of your devices — all while adding a stylish touch to your desk or bedside table. At $170, it's a bit on the pricier side, but it's an all-in-one package that's worth it.