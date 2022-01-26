eSIM-only iPhone 14 models may be optional?

It seems that Apple won’t transition to eSIM-only iPhones in 2022, or at least not in the way we expected. Previous information suggests that Cupertino is working to remove the SIM card tray in the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup. We also received information indicating that Apple was already talking with major US carriers to prepare them for the arrival of eSIM-only iPhone models. However, the latest information from GlobalData analyst Emma Mohr-McClune suggests that the transition to eSIM-only iPhones will take longer.

According to GlobalData analyst Emma Mohr-McClune, Apple will not make a drastic switch to eSIM-only iPhones in 2022. Instead, she believes that Apple will offer an eSIM-only variant of the iPhone 14 so users can choose whether or not to look for a device without a physical SIM tray. Of course, this also means that Apple fans will also get the opportunity to grab a more traditional model with support for both a nano-SIM card tray and eSIM.

There are several reasons why getting an eSIM-only phone may seem more convenient, but then again, many carriers around the world don’t support eSIM. Still, Emma Mohr-McClune’s prediction could be right on the money, considering that eSIMs are being adopted rapidly, with more than 100 carriers supporting this tech, and it seems that more companies will also be able to support eSIMs in the future, including Three in the United Kingdom, and Vodafone in New Zealand.

Apple’s first devices to feature eSIM support launched in 2018 when the iPhone XS lineup and the iPhone XR hit the market, which means three years of enjoying this tech and its features. In addition, the latest iPhone 13 lineup now supports multiple eSIM profiles, meaning that users can already use different cellular plans digitally, which also lets them switch between one service and another whenever they feel like doing so. But what about you? Would you go for an eSIM-only iPhone?

Via: MacRumors