T-Mobile’s 5G deal with Ericsson hoped to help case for Sprint merger

T-Mobile and network equipment provider Ericsson have agreed to a multi-year 5G supply agreement worth $3.5 billion. It’s the biggest deal the Finnish firm has made with regards to 5G infrastructure.

In July, the United States’s third-largest carrier had inked a similarly-valued deal with Nokia. Reuters reports all of this will provide cell site hardware and software for 5G in 30 cities.

The Un-carrier also announced yesterday that it had deployed spectrum on its newly-acquired 600MHz licenses in more than 1,250 cities.

“While the other guys just make promises, we’re putting our money where our mouth is,” said T-Mobile CTO Neville Ray. “With this new Ericsson agreement we’re laying the groundwork for 5G – and with Sprint we can supercharge the 5G revolution.”

Ray hints at the proposed merger between his network and the nation’s four-largest one, now undergoing regulatory review. There have been various concerns about what harm consolidation will do in the wireless service market, but a particular stumbling block national security hawks want to put in the way is doubts of whether Sprint and its parent company, SoftBank, have purged Huawei telecom equipment from its grid.

Huawei is seen as easily susceptible to Chinese government directives for siphoning customer data or adversely affecting operations of clients’ networks though the company denies any influence borne from Beijing.

For its part, Sprint has made some initial 5G network investments with Qualcomm.