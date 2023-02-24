Most of us wish to have the best media experience available at home, so we keep going for the larger smart TV models. However, these usually top out at the 85-inch mark, with just a few options going as large as 98 inches. But there’s a way for you to get a real cinematic experience, with a screen size of up to 130 inches, if you are willing to experience the benefits of having a new laser projector in your home.

Amazon’s latest deals will get you insane savings on several smart projectors, starting with the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500 Laser Ultra Short Throw Projector, which now sells for $2,499 thanks to a very compelling 38 percent discount. This excellent 4K PRO-UHD projector launched with a $3,999 price tag, meaning that you can get one and score $1,500 instant savings. The best part is that the EpiqVision Ultra LS500 arrives with a very bright 4,000 lumens image, support for HDR content, and Android TV to browse among your preferred apps. This projector is also excellent for sports, gaming, and movies.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we're happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock.

A similar option comes with the WEMAX Nova 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Smart Laser Projector, which now sells for $2,000 after the $700 savings received with the on-page coupon. This model will also deliver great image quality and a screen size that will go up to 150 inches.

More affordable options come from Anker, as its NEBULA Cosmos Laser 4K Projector now sells for $1,700, thanks to a $300 discount. This Android TV-powered movie laser projector arrives with tons of power, 30W speakers, auto keystone screen adaptation, and portable laser technology to take anywhere you want to go.

Suppose that’s too much for your wallet. In that case, you can also consider picking up a new Emotn N1 Netflix Officially-Licensed Portable Projector, which sells for just $350 after a very compelling 33 percent discount and extra $50 savings with an on-page coupon. Or the even more affordable Emotn H1 Mini Projector selling for $200 with $150 savings.

