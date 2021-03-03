EPOS, an audio and video solution company has announced a new Adapt 100 range of headphones. The Danish company has announced its latest headsets in India. The ADAPT 100 series is aimed at an emerging hybrid workforce that is “facing new challenges that demand new solutions from audio devices.”

The ADAPT 100 Series uses EPOS Voice technology with a noise-cancelling microphone to optimize the user’s voice and enhance their calls. It comes integrated with EPOS ActiveGuard technology to “protect users from acoustic shock.” The series is also equipped with cross-functional capabilities.

The EPOS ADAPT 100 series of headphones are built for user flexibility and all-day comfort. They feature a large on-ear leatherette or foam earpads and an ergonomic, lightweight design. There is a discreet boom arm that folds away into the headset when not in use, allowing for a seamless transition between calls and other tasks. The variants of these headphones are optimized for UC.

This series includes: ADAPT 130T USB II, ADAPT 130T USB-C II, ADAPT 135T USB II, ADAPT 135T USB-C II, ADAPT 160T USB II, ADAPT 160T USB-C II, ADAPT 165T USB II, ADAPT 165T USB-C II. The headphones are certified for Microsoft Teams, which can be launched by simply clicking a button on call control.

Plug and play device connectivity is also enabled through 3.5 mm jack, USB-A or USB-C connectors, allowing workers to easily switch between devices.

With the idea of offering pathbreaking audio solutions to our India business partners, we are excited to announce the launch of the ADAPT 100 series in India. The past year has been a testament to the earlier unnoticed significance of audio quality for business continuity, going ahead with hybrid workspace models, mitigating the gap on that front becomes pivotal. With our strong sound and innovation legacy, the ADAPT range of headsets will allow professionals to stay agile, achieve more. Jesper Kock Vice President, Research and Development