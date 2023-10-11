Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day is underway with great deals on smartphones, tablets, and TVs. If you're on the hunt for a new gaming laptop or other gaming gear, you'll be happy to hear that MSI has cut prices on some of their latest models by up to $400. For example, the MSI Thin GF63 laptop, powered by Intel's latest 12th Gen Core i7 processor and NVIDIA's RTX 4050, is now available for just $799 — that's a 20 percent discount from its original price.

MSI GF63 $799 $999 Save $200 The MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop has a 15.6-inch display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, and a thin and light design that's easy to carry everywhere you go. $799 at Amazon

The MSI GF63 laptop arrives with a big 15.6-inch 144Hz refresh rate display that's perfect for gaming. In addition to being powered by NVIDIA's and Intel's latest chip, this laptop also packs 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. It is powered by the latest Windows 11 operating system, so you can enjoy all the latest AI features that Microsoft has added to the OS, in addition to the powerful gaming experience this laptop delivers.

In case you're looking for something more powerful, MSI also has the Katana 15 on sale this Prime Day. This laptop also comes with a 15.6-inch 144Hz display, but it is powered by the newer 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and packs faster 16GB DDR5 memory. Additionally, this laptop also features 1TB built-in NVMe SSD storage. The best part is that you can grab it at a 25 percent discount, bringing down its price to just $1,199 from its original price of over $1,599.

MSI also has the Stealth 17 Studio on sale right now, which is available at 14 percent discount for just $2,399. This powerful laptop packs a bigger 17.3-inch display that features QHD resolution and up to 240Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Intel's 13th Gen Core i9 processor and packs 32GB DDR5 RAM under-the-hood.