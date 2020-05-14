In the past couple of days, we’ve come across multiple leaks claiming that the next free title from the Epic Games Store will be GTA 5. Yes, you heard that right. Everyone was waiting for the countdown to hit zero, but alas, nothing happened. Instead, what every impatient freebie lover saw were 500 and 504 errors.

Yes, the website went down, and for obvious reasons. And in case there were any doubts, the official Epic Games Store Twitter handle later confirmed that traffic on the Epic Games Store has skyrocketed, which is why users were experiencing slow loading times, 500 errors, and even the launcher crashing.

At the time of writing this, its been over an hour since the countdown ended and the Epic Games Store website went down. We’ll keep you posted as soon as the store reverts back to normal and GTA 5 is up for grabs at an effective cost of $0 for a limited time on PC.