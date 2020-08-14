Earlier today, Fortnite – arguably one of the most popular mobile games out there – was delisted from the App Store because the developer tried to avoid the 30% fee charged by Apple for all in-app purchases. In return, Apple was sued by Epic Games for anti-competitive restrictions on mobile device marketplaces. But that was not all!

Epic Games soon released a new short called Ninety Eight-Fortnite and this one takes a not-so-subtle jibe at Apple. The shady figure on the screen that is mind-controlling people in Apple’s original ad has been replaced by a character whose head is literally an Apple – a rotting, half-eaten apple with a worm coming out of it – talking about control and power like a megalomaniacal villain.

But then, a savior arrives and shatters the screen – a symbolic sign of revolution, and also a direct attack on Apple’s monopolistic control over the App Store ecosystem. And if that was not already clear, the message at the end of the video sends the message without mincing any words: Epic Games has challenged the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices. Join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming “1984.”

Here is Apple’s ad for that came out three decades ago: