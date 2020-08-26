We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The Epic Games-Apple feud has put the future of Fortnite in jeopardy for players, especially when it comes to the arrival of new content. Today, Epic Games has confirmed that the next major content update that arrives with Season 4 of Fortnite’s Chapter 2 won’t be released on iPhones, iPads, and the Mac platform.

Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Fortnite’s newly released Chapter 2 – Season 4 update (v14.00), will not release on iOS and macOS on August 27, ” Epic Games mentioned in a blog post that was updated on August 26.

What this means is users who have Fortnite installed on their iPhones, iPads, or Macs will be able to play the game, but they won’t receive the Chapter 2 Season 4 update that will be released on August 27. And that is unlikely to change, As Apple has made it clear that Fortnite will only be accepted back on the App Store when Epic Games removes its own in-app payment option.

You May Also Like
Lenovo brings the Legion 7i, 5Pi, and 5i gaming laptops rocking 10th Gen Intel chips to India
The Lenovo Legion 7i packs up to a 10th gen Intel Core i9 H-Series processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics.
Apple without WeChat could mean disaster for the iPhone in China
Apple’s iPhone sales would take a huge it in China if WeChat is removed from the App Store
Telegram app finally brings support for video calls
The privacy-focused instant messaging app will soon land support for group video calls as well.