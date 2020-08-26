The Epic Games-Apple feud has put the future of Fortnite in jeopardy for players, especially when it comes to the arrival of new content. Today, Epic Games has confirmed that the next major content update that arrives with Season 4 of Fortnite’s Chapter 2 won’t be released on iPhones, iPads, and the Mac platform.

“Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Fortnite’s newly released Chapter 2 – Season 4 update (v14.00), will not release on iOS and macOS on August 27, ” Epic Games mentioned in a blog post that was updated on August 26.

What this means is users who have Fortnite installed on their iPhones, iPads, or Macs will be able to play the game, but they won’t receive the Chapter 2 Season 4 update that will be released on August 27. And that is unlikely to change, As Apple has made it clear that Fortnite will only be accepted back on the App Store when Epic Games removes its own in-app payment option.