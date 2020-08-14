We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Earlier today, Fortnite was removed from the App Store and Google Play Store. In turn, Epic Games filed a lawsuit against both Apple and Google. Now, new details have been spotted in the filed lawsuit. As  The Verge points out, Google prevented OnePlus from offering Fortnite launcher preinstalled on OnePlus phones.

Epic claims that Google “forced OnePlus to renege on the deal.” According to the suit, it was done because Fortnite was being offered with an install method that bypassed the app store for devices outside of India. Google also scrapped a similar deal between Fortnite and LG.

Epic says, had Google not blocked these deals, the studio “could and would negotiate with OEMs to make Fortnite and other Epic games directly available to consumers, free from Google’s anti-competitive restraints.” However, the deals were scrapped, and Epic ended up releasing Fortnite on Play Store.

You May Also Like
Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra
Where can you buy the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra?
The Galaxy Note20 series finally made its long-awaited debut last week, and…
I got to hold the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra
Today Samsung announced the new Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra via the Galaxy Unpacked Livestream web broadcast. What are they really like to hold in the hand?
Honor 20 Pro
Honor confirms IFA 2020 attendance and a September 4 event
Honor will attend the upcoming IFA 2020 event in Berlin, and it is expected to present several new products