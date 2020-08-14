We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Earlier today, Fortnite was removed from the App Store and Google Play Store. In turn, Epic Games filed a lawsuit against both Apple and Google. Now, new details have been spotted in the filed lawsuit. As  The Verge points out, Google prevented OnePlus from offering Fortnite launcher preinstalled on OnePlus phones.

Epic claims that Google “forced OnePlus to renege on the deal.” According to the suit, it was done because Fortnite was being offered with an install method that bypassed the app store for devices outside of India. Google also scrapped a similar deal between Fortnite and LG.

Epic says, had Google not blocked these deals, the studio “could and would negotiate with OEMs to make Fortnite and other Epic games directly available to consumers, free from Google’s anti-competitive restraints.” However, the deals were scrapped, and Epic ended up releasing Fortnite on Play Store.

You May Also Like
Black Shark 3S gaming phone packs a 120Hz AMOLED display and Snapdragon 865
Black Shark 3S also features two capacitive shoulder buttons on the right edge to mimic a console controller-like gaming experience.
Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Finally Worth It? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the possible display on the Google Pixel 5, and more.
OPPO Reno3 Pro
OPPO Reno3 Pro receives a price cut in India, now sells for Rs 27,990
The OPPO Reno3 Pro price in India now starts at Rs 27,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model.