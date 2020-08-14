Earlier today, Fortnite was removed from the App Store and Google Play Store. In turn, Epic Games filed a lawsuit against both Apple and Google. Now, new details have been spotted in the filed lawsuit. As The Verge points out, Google prevented OnePlus from offering Fortnite launcher preinstalled on OnePlus phones.

Epic claims that Google “forced OnePlus to renege on the deal.” According to the suit, it was done because Fortnite was being offered with an install method that bypassed the app store for devices outside of India. Google also scrapped a similar deal between Fortnite and LG.

Epic says, had Google not blocked these deals, the studio “could and would negotiate with OEMs to make Fortnite and other Epic games directly available to consumers, free from Google’s anti-competitive restraints.” However, the deals were scrapped, and Epic ended up releasing Fortnite on Play Store.