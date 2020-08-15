The Apple vs Epic Games war is on, and at the center of it all is wildly popular game Fortnite that was recently removed from the App Store for violating policies. A mocking ad and a lawsuit later, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has now spoken up without mincing any words, claiming that “the fight isn’t over Epic wanting a special deal, it’s about the basic freedoms of all consumers and developers.”

The primary opposing argument is: "Smartphone markers can do whatever they want". This as an awful notion.



We all have rights, and we need to fight to defend our rights against whoever would deny them. Even if that means fighting a beloved company like Apple. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) August 14, 2020

“Finally, there’s nothing wrong with fighting about money. You work hard to earn this stuff. When you spent it, the way it’s divided determines whether your money funds the creation of games or is taken by middlemen who use their power to separate gamers from game creators,” Sweeney added.

The Epic Games CEO went on to claim that the company is fighting for the freedom of smartphone users to choose where they want to install an app from, and also the freedom of creators to choose the distribution channel for their apps. “We all have rights, and we need to fight to defend our rights against whoever would deny them. Even if that means fighting a beloved company like Apple,” he mentioned in one of his scathing tweets.