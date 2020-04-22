Fortnite has been out for around 18 months on mobile, but so far, the app has only been available via Epic Games’ own platform and not Google’s Play Store. Well, Epic Games has finally caved into Google’s revenue cut policy and has released Fortnite on the Play Store.

However, Epic Games is not too happy with the decision and made it clear in an official statement that says:

After 18 months of operating Fortnite on Android outside of the Google Play Store, we’ve come to a basic realization: Google puts software downloadable outside of Google Play at a disadvantage, through technical and business measures such as scary, repetitive security pop-ups for downloaded and updated software, restrictive manufacturer and carrier agreements and dealings, Google public relations characterizing third-party software sources as malware, and new efforts such as Google Play Protect to outright block software obtained outside the Google Play store. Because of this, we’ve launched Fortnite for Android on the Google Play Store. We’ll continue to operate the Epic Games App and Fortnite outside of Google Play, too.

For background, Google charges a 30% revenue cut from apps listed on the Play Store, something Epic Games couldn’t come to terms with for quite some time. And even though Epic Games has finally relented, the studio still hopes that Google can revise its policies in the near future.