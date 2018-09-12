Other OS

It’s the end of the road for Inbox by Gmail

Inbox by Gmail launched in 2014 with the intention of fast-tracking some unique features to adventurous, mobile-first users like attachment content previews in the list view, auto-generated Smart Replies or priority tags for certain senders.

Unfortunately, Google looks to be shutting down the test lab as it mainlines more features to Gmail. Inbox will be deprecated at the end of March next year. Fortunately, because Inbox requires a Gmail account to use, all the messages in their Inbox account are also still on Gmail. Same email address, same password.

If you need a little help moving on, but still want tabbed emails, pinning and more, hit the links below the story to learn how.

Inbox to Gmail Transition Guide
Google
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Windows
Apps, End of Life, Gmail, Google, Inbox by Gmail, News
, , , , , ,
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.