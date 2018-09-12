It’s the end of the road for Inbox by Gmail

Inbox by Gmail launched in 2014 with the intention of fast-tracking some unique features to adventurous, mobile-first users like attachment content previews in the list view, auto-generated Smart Replies or priority tags for certain senders.

Unfortunately, Google looks to be shutting down the test lab as it mainlines more features to Gmail. Inbox will be deprecated at the end of March next year. Fortunately, because Inbox requires a Gmail account to use, all the messages in their Inbox account are also still on Gmail. Same email address, same password.

If you need a little help moving on, but still want tabbed emails, pinning and more, hit the links below the story to learn how.