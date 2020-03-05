We have heard more and more rumors of new budget-friendly or entry-level AirPods Pro, and now it seems that Apple is already planning on starting their mass production.

Taiwanese publication DigiTimes is now suggesting that the new AirPods Pro Lite may start its assembly around early to mid April. We are still waiting to see what will happen to this year’s WWDC after the whole coronavirus outbreak and how several companies have canceled their events to prevent further contamination. The first major event that was canceled was MWC 2020, now even Google has canceled their Cloud Next conference and Google I/O, while Apple may also try to change the format of this year’s WWDC, or at least that’s what rumors suggest.

Chip and component suppliers gearing up for new AirPods production

Production of an entry-level version of Apple’s AirPods Pro, dubbed tentatively AirPods Pro Lite, is expected to kick off between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter, according to sources at chip and component suppliers engaged in the supply chain for the TWS device.

There is little to no details regarding these new AirPods, but they could end up being a new, 3rd generation of the regular AirPods with the same sound of the Pro version, but without active noise cancellation.

Source MacRumors

Via DigiTimes