Entire upcoming Surface line-up leaked ahead of launch

Microsoft is rumored to announce a Surface Book 3, Surface Laptop 3, and a refreshed Surface Pro 7 at the event scheduled for tomorrow, October 2. Thanks to Evan Blass, we no longer have to guess what Microsoft is preparing, as almost the entire line-up has been leaked. Here’s what to expect: a Surface Pro 7 (image above), a 13-inch and a 15-inch Surface Laptop 3, and an ARM-powered Surface 2-in-1 device. Additionally, Blass also mentioned the dual-screen Surface, though no pictures are available at this time.

Microsoft, according to reports, will have other announcements as well, in addition to what we’ve just seen above and below. Still, the most interesting device will likely be the AMD-powered Surface, as well as the ARM-powered Surface, basically a Surface Pro with slimmer bezels.