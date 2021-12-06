Entire Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 line-up leaked in these renders

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup have leaked several times in the past few months, revealing the overall design, the notch on the Ultra model, and some specifications. The new Galaxy Tab S8 series are rumored to launch alongside the next-generation Galaxy S22 lineup sometime in February.

The new renders were shared by Evan Blass, who showcased all three of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 devices, including the Tab S8 Ultra with a notch. The bezels will shrink further on the Tab S8 Ultra, while the Tab S8 and S8 Plus will have the standard bezel, similar to what we had also seen on the Tab S7 Series last year.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will have a notch in the top center of the display with two front-facing cameras. It’s not clear if there will be any face-unlock technology to enable the user to unlock the device safely and securely, or if it only improves the conference call capabilities. The power button and volume rocker will be placed on the top edge on all three upcoming tablets.

The Tab S8 Plus will also have two front-facing cameras, similar to the Tab S8 Ultra. The placement of the two cameras will be different, one will reside in the top bezel, while the other will be on the left side of the side. As on the Tab S8 Ultra, it’s not clear if the additional sensor will allow any face-unlock capabilities.

The standard Galaxy Tab S8 will have ever so slightly thicker bezels than on the Tab S8 Plus and only a single front-facing camera. In terms of battery, the Tab S8 is rumored to come equipped with 8,000 mAh, Tab S8 Plus with 10,090 mAh, while the Ultra variant will have 11,500 mAh. The new devices are also rumored to launch with the now-called Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Samsung Exynos 2200.