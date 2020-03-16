Up next
Author
Tags

Shortly after the HUAWEI P40 Pro allegedly stopped by Geekbench, revealing some possible details, the image above was leaked by Evan Blass. The palette is literally showing off the color palette of available shades, throughout the entire lineup.

Additionally, they seem to confirm what we’ve already known to expect. The four devices on the left are the P40 Pro, with its quad-camera setup (of which one telephoto), followed by one P40 Pro Premium edition adding one more camera to the mix, for a total of five (and replacing the telephoto with periscope zoom). Then, in random order, we see the regular P40 and its triple camera setup, followed by random appearances of the P40 Pro and the Premium edition.

This seems to confirm that the flagship line-up will this year consist of not two, but three models, featuring three, four, and five camera units.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)

You May Also Like
Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro: Specs comparison

Here’s the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro: Specs comparison

Over a billion Android devices at risk of malware infection globally

Every two in five Android devices are susceptible to attack by malicious parties because they no longer receive security updates from Google’s side.

Android 10 update for some Nokia phones delayed due to coronavirus situation

Nokia-brand licensee HMD Global is not the only brand whose Android 10 update plans have been affected by the coronavirus epidemic.