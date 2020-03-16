Shortly after the HUAWEI P40 Pro allegedly stopped by Geekbench, revealing some possible details, the image above was leaked by Evan Blass. The palette is literally showing off the color palette of available shades, throughout the entire lineup.

Additionally, they seem to confirm what we’ve already known to expect. The four devices on the left are the P40 Pro, with its quad-camera setup (of which one telephoto), followed by one P40 Pro Premium edition adding one more camera to the mix, for a total of five (and replacing the telephoto with periscope zoom). Then, in random order, we see the regular P40 and its triple camera setup, followed by random appearances of the P40 Pro and the Premium edition.

This seems to confirm that the flagship line-up will this year consist of not two, but three models, featuring three, four, and five camera units.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)