The entire Amazon Fire TV streamer lineup is on sale, save 43 percent

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon has some amazing deals on all its Fire TV streaming devices, with savings that go up to 43 percent on select models. First up, we have one of the most potent streaming products in the market, as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently receiving an 18 percent discount, which means that you can pick one of them for $45. In addition, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device comes with an Alexa Voice Control that will also let you control your TV.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is forty percent more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K, which means it delivers faster app starts and more fluid navigation. Plus, we can’t forget that this option supports Wi-Fi 6, which means smoother 4K streams. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. We must also mention its vast app gallery that includes the best streaming services available, including Netflix, HBO Max, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Fire TV Stick 4K Max The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon’s most potent Fire TV streaming device. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, Wi-Fi 6, and the best streaming services in the market.

Fire TV Cube

Next up, we have the Fire TV Cube that is now available for $70 after scoring a massive 42 percent discount that translates to $50 savings. Thanks to its Hexa-core processor, the Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s most powerful Fire TV streaming media player, which delivers a fast, fluid 4K streaming experience. It also includes the latest Alexa Voice Remote, but it’s not as if you will really need it, as you can also ask Alexa to stream your favorite content with just your voice.

The Fire TV Cube also comes with a built-in speaker, so you can also ask Alexa to check the weather, turn off the lights, and more, even when your TV is off. You will also receive support for the best streaming services, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio, and more.

Fire TV Cube Amazon’s most potent streaming device, thanks to its Hexa-core processor. It comes with a built-in speaker, so you can ask it directly to stream your favorite content without picking up your Alexa Voice Remote, and you can also use it even if your TV is off.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best choices on Amazon’s streaming stick devices, as it provides impressive 4K content and a very compelling 30 percent discount. This means that you can get your new Fire TV Stick 4K for just $35 after $15 savings. This streaming stick will be great for those who don’t own a Wi-Fi-6 router, as you won’t be able to take advantage of the faster speeds on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Still, you get the latest Alexa Voice Remote, 4K Ultra HD content with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, a fantastic audio experience with Dolby Atmos, and more.

Fire TV Stick 4K The Fire TV Stick 4K is a perfect option for those who want a 4K streaming device, a massive app gallery, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio for less.

Fire TV Stick Lite

The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable option on Amazon’s streaming collection. It is currently available for just $20 after receiving a 33 percent discount that will help you keep $10 in your pocket. The Fire TV Stick Lite also features an Alexa Voice Remote, but this is the Lite version, which means you won’t get TV controls, and image quality will be limited to HD. You will also get access to an amazing app gallery and endless entertainment from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. Plus, you will also be able to watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others.

Fire TV Stick Lite The Fire TV Stick Lite is Amazon’s best streaming stick option for those looking to watch their favorite content on a budget. You will only be able to watch content at HD resolution, but that’s still pretty good if you need to save some cash.

Fire TV Blaster

Finally, the best deal comes with the Fire TV Blaster, which is currently receiving a 43 percent discount that translates to $15 savings. This means that you will be able to purchase your new Fire TV Blaster for just $20. This is not a streaming device, but it will add Alexa voice controls for power and volume on your TV and soundbar, which means that you will have to own compatible Fire TV and Echo devices to take advantage of this product’s capabilities. Now, don’t go pulling the trigger on this deal too fast, as you must first make sure that your Fire TV streaming device is compatible with the Fire TV Blaster, which leaves out Fire TV Stick (1st Gen), Fire TV (1st Gen), or Fire TV (2nd Gen).