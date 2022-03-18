Enter to see how you can get a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just $350!

We have more deals coming your way. This time, they come directly from Samsung.com, where you can get a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for the same price as the Galaxy S22 Plus. First, you must head over to Samsung.com or click on the link to send you directly to the product’s landing page. Here, you can get a new Galaxy S22 Ultra unlocked or locked to the carrier of your choice for $350, so select the choice that works out best for your interests. After that, you will have to choose the 128GB storage variant, your favorite color option. The final step requires you to trade in up to two of your current devices, including mobile phones, tablets, and smartwatches, to score up to $900 trade-in credit. And that’s it.

You can also choose to add a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE to your purchase to take advantage of the latest 40 percent discount that’s being applied to this tablet that will be great for content consumption. In addition, your purchase will get you four free months of YouTube Premium, three months of Spotify Premium, six months of SiriusXM Streaming, and six months of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage.

You can also consider the 256GB and 512GB storage options that sell for $450 and $550. However, you must also be ready to wait, as your color option may have you waiting up to five weeks for your new smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are also on sale. You can get the base model for just $100 if you can live with 128GB storage or add $50 to double your storage space. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus starts at $300 with 128GB under the hood, but you will get 256GB storage for $350. And once again, you will have to trade in up to two of your current devices to take advantage of this offer.