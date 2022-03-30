Enter here to see how you can save on the Garmin fenix 6 Pro and several Samsung Galaxy devices

We kick off today’s deals selection with great savings available at Amazon and Woot. First up, we have the Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar currently receiving a 15 percent discount. This means you can purchase this amazing smartwatch for just $680, which comes with $120 savings. Indeed, it’s not the most affordable watch on the market, but that’s because it includes tons of fantastic features. It includes solar charging capabilities, advanced training features, a 1.3-inch display, and a long-lasting battery that will keep you connected for up to 14 days of battery life, or more, depending on how much time you spend outside.

The Garmin Instinct Solar is a more affordable option, as it comes with a $312 price tag and 22 percent savings that translate to $88 savings. This model may not be as cool or as feature-packed as the higher-end fenix 6 Pro. Still, you get the same solar charging capabilities, built-in sports apps, health monitoring, Pulse Ox, stress tracking, a body battery energy monitoring feature, and more. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, which is now available for $255 after a $45 discount that becomes available when you add the on-page coupon.

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar Garmin Instinct Solar Samsung Galaxy S21

Next up, we head over to Woot.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy S21 series and more Galaxy devices on sale. For instance, you can pick up the base model starting at $500, get the S21 Plus starting at $610, or even opt for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is now available for $790. You will also find deals on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and more. However, there’s something you need to know before you get all excited. These devices are all available in refurbished conditions, and this offer will only be available today or until they sell out. So you may want to think fast and choose wisely before you pull the trigger on these options. And you can also pick up a new Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad for just $25 after a $14.99 discount.