Enter here to save on LG Gram laptops and Apple’s M1 laptops

We have found tons of deals over at Amazon.com, including a vast selection of LG’s Gram laptop products, starting with the LG Gram 15, which is currently receiving a 17 percent discount. This means that you can purchase this laptop for $1,585 and save $314.99. This model comes with a 15.6-inch IPS FHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage, making it a very powerful laptop.

If you want a larger display, you can also consider the LG Gram 16, which comes with less RAM and less storage, which also means you get a more affordable price tag. It comes with a 16-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, 22-hour battery life, and a $1,297 price tag after receiving a $153 discount.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

The larger LG Gram 17 sells for $1,564 after a $236 discount. This model comes with the largest display of the current selection, as you get a 17-inch IPS display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage. However, the best deal available comes from Adorama, as you can now get the LG Gram 15 with an Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage for $849 after scoring a $250 discount. Unfortunately, Adorama’s deal will only be available today.

LG Gram 15 LG Gram 16 13-inch MacBook Pro

And if you want more ‘deal of the day’ options, you will find the 13-inch MacBook Pro selling for $1,199 after scoring a $100 discount. This model comes with Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage in Space Gray. And if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, you can head over to B&H Photo Video, where the MacBook Air sells for $1,149 after seeing a 12 percent discount. This model comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, which is great for those who want extra power in Apple’s lightest laptop.