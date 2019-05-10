Enjoy your favorite tunes with wireless earbuds — now 67% off

Enjoy the freedom of listening to your favorite songs without any annoying wires. That means no more tangling of wires or skin irritation. The Wireless Earbuds In Rubberized Casing provide crisp Bluetooth playback with long-lasting comfort!

Thanks to the built-in microphone, the Wireless Earbuds In Rubberized Casing allows you pick up calls. You can also play or pause tracks directly with inline controls. The low power consumption ensures up to 3 hours of playtime on a single charge. Plus, there’s a portable charging case included.

At 67% off, the Wireless Earbuds In Rubberized Casing are yours for just $26!

Wireless Earbuds In Rubberized Casing – $26



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin