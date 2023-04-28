We have an excellent option for anyone looking to get a budget-friendly 75-inch smart TV, as Hisense’s 2022 A6 series 4K UHD Smart Google TV is currently selling for just $598. This bad boy normally sells for $710, which already makes it quite affordable compared to higher-end options, but the latest $110 savings make it an even better alternative as you don’t have to break the bank to enjoy your content on a large-screen smart TV.

Hisense A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV $598 $710 Save $112 The Hisense A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV arrives with a voice remote, Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Visual X, Chromecast built-in, and unique sports and game modes to help you enjoy your favorite content fullest on a 60Hz LCD display. $598 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Of course, you can also opt for the smaller 43-inch variant, as it sells for just $238 thanks to a 15 percent discount that will get you more than $40 instant savings. The best part is that you will find savings on every single class, including the 55-inch and 65-inch variants selling for $318 and $418, respectively, but if you want the best deal available, you will most definitely have to stick with the 75-inch model. Now, if you want a higher-end alternative, you can also look at the U8H series, which also scores $100 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $1,298 on its 75-inch model. Or go for the smaller 55-inch model for $650.

Other alternatives will get you a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for $600 with $160 instant savings. And if you’re on a very tight budget, I suggest you head over to Walmart, where you will find TCL’s 43-inch 4-series 4K UHD smart Roku TV for just $148, thanks to the latest discounts.

And since we’re already here, we must also let you in on the latest savings applied to Anker’s soundcore Rave Neo 2 Portable Speaker, which now sells for just $129 after receiving a $20 price drop, or get the Select Pro Portable Speaker for $89 with the same $20 savings. And suppose you’re looking for an even more portable alternative. In that case, you can check out the latest savings applied to the soundcore Life 2 Neo Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones, which are now available for $39 with $5 instant savings.