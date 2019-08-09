Enjoy endless hours of gameplay with this award-winning series

There’s one game that’s captivated audiences for decades, and it’s back for all Mac users on Steam. If you’re short on time, definitely don’t pick up this game because it’s just too good to set down. Sid Meier’s Civilization series is back with three new installments!

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gold Edition

Legends are created and destroyed with the Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gold Edition. This turn-based strategy game is your attempt to built an empire that can stand the test of time. Destroy your enemies, build revolutionary new technology, and advance through the ages all in one game. The Gold Edition includes the original Civilization VI, six DLC packs, and the Rise and Fall expansion. At 75% off, this award-winning game is yours for just $24.99!

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gold Edition – $24.99



See Deal

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm

The journey for creating the world’s most powerful civilization doesn’t just end with Gold Edition. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm is the second expansion that adds an entirely new dimension of game play. You’ll have eight new civilizations and nine new leaders. Plus, there’s tons of new units, buildings, and advancements for you to enjoy. Get access today for just $19.99, which is 33% off the original price.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm – $19.99



See Deal

Sid Meier’s Civilization V: Complete

There’s simply nothing better than playing Civilization. If you’ve beat all of Civilization VI and want even more excitement, it’s time to pick up Sid Meier’s Civilization V: Complete. This edition includes 5 extremely popular games for you to indulge. Test your skills at Civilization III, IV, V, Beyond Earth, and Beyond Earth – Rising Tide. If you buy now, these five games will only cost $12.50, which is 79% off!

Sid Meier’s Civilization V: Complete – $12.5



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin