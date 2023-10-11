Amazon Prime Day deals are still live, so you can get a new projector for your home. There are tons of outstanding options to choose from, but there’s a brand that stands out, one that I have absolutely no problem with recommending, as I’ve had lots of great hours using XGIMI projectors. Today’s best savings arrive with the Aura 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector for Home Theater, selling for just $1,599. This device is listed for $1,999 at Amazon, but it used to have a $2,799 price tag, meaning that you would be scoring $1,200 in instant savings.

XGIMI Aura 4K Laser Ultra-Short Throw $1599 $2799 Save $1200 The XGIMI Aura 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector arrives with a bright and clear image with 2,400 ANSI Lumens, outstanding audio with 60W powered Harman Kardon Speakers, wireless casting capabilities, and more. $1599 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

XGIMI’s Aura 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector for Home Theater is excellent for any room, as it will deliver a bright 1,800 ISO Lumens image that will be bright enough to let you enjoy your favorite content in broad daylight. It also supports HDR10 for a better visual experience, and if you like powerful audio, this projector is also a great pick, thanks to its 60W Harman Kardon Speaker system.

Of course, there are other, more affordable and portable options, including my favorite, the XGIMI Halo+, which’s a 1080p portable projector that will deliver up to 700 ISO Lumens. It features auto keystone correction, autofocus, intelligent obstacle avoidance, and more for $650 after a 23 percent discount. It’s also great for gaming on a big screen, as there is basically no lag, and it’s perfect if you’re more into retro games that don’t require that much image processing.

You can also check out other outstanding options from XGIMI and take advantage of the latest Prime Day deals that will be available until midnight.