If you own a Mac, you already have access to a handful of great apps that come with each new computer. But if you really want to take advantage of everything that your super-powerful Mac has to offer, you need to invest in some third-party apps that aren’t available on your OS.

These ten best-selling and top-rated Mac apps and tools will help you increase your productivity and streamline your workflow, and each one is available at a significant discount for a limited time.

1. WorkspacePro: Multiple App Launcher for Mac

MSRP: $10 | Sale Price: $7.99 (20% off)

This all-in-one tool launches, manages, and automatically closes a variety of apps so you can save time and consolidate your desktop, and it’s easy to customize virtually every feature in order to ensure that your workflow stays the same even as you tidy up your desktop and hard drive.

2. TextSoap Mac App: Automate Tedious Text Document Clean up

MSRP: $45 | Sale Price: $19.99 (55% off)

With 100 built-in custom commands, TextSoap removes unwanted characters and improper capitalization from all of your documents. You’ll be able to fine-tune your writing with a single click, and custom groups allow for easy access to your current tasks.

3. MacClean 3: Family License

MSRP: $60 | Sale Price: $24.99 (58% off)

If you’ve owned your Mac for more than a year, it’s probably become cluttered with files and needless docs that sap its memory and speed. This simple tool lets you cleanup and organize your entire HD, and you won’t have to worry about accidentally eliminating any important files.

4. Klokki: Automatic Time Tracking Tool for Mac

MSRP: $25 | Sale Price: $14.99 (38% off)

Enjoy the most efficient way of working on any project with this time-tracking tool, which allows you to create custom tracking rules and alarms that will help you stay focused. It’s also ideal for tracking billable hours for clients.

5. Goals: The Habit & Goal Tracking App for High Achievers

MSRP: $50 | Sale Price: $24.99 (50% off)

A top-seller on both Google Play and the App Store, this app makes it easy to turn your goals into attainable tasks—thanks to a distraction-free habit tracker and a series of tools that will help you break down major projects into bite-sized segments.

6. Focuster Productivity App: Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: $480 | Sale Price: $59 (87% off)

Boost your focus and productivity regardless of what you’re working on with Focuster. You’ll be able to create detailed to-do lists, organize different schedules, and set reminders throughout the day—all within a streamlined platform that can be accessed on all of your devices.

7. Breaks For Eyes for Mac

MSRP: $12 | Sale Price: $9.99 (5% off)

Reduce eye strain and protect your vision with this best-selling app, which delivers vision break reminders that will help you stay focused and alert. You’ll be able to cut down on headaches and fatigue during the day, and it’s easy to install on your Mac with a single click.

8. Pagico 9: Task & Data Management Software

MSRP: $50 | Sale Price: $25 (50% off)

Pagico 9 is the ultimate productivity tool—boasting a wide range of organizational timelines, project visualizations, and daily planning sessions that can be used to hit your goals and inspire new ideas.

9. Toodledo Plus Online Task Manager: 1-Yr Subscription

MSRP: $60 | Sale Price: $29.99 (49% off)

Manage your tasks more efficiently while setting useful reminders with Toodledo. This multifaceted task manager syncs across all of your devices so you can record tasks, forward messages, and save web pages—all while organizing your best ideas into actionable segments.

10. Movavi PDF Editor

MSRP: $40 | Sale Price: $19.95 (50% off)

Take the headaches out of managing and editing PDFs with this powerful tool, which lets you annotate, highlight, edit, and scale PDFs without having to worry about reducing your file’s resolution. This app also makes it easy to convert multiple PDFs to a variety of different formats.

