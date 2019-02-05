Energizer teases rugged phones with large batteries for MWC 2019

Energizer is on a roll. It plans on bringing 26 smartphones to MWC 2019, and, among those, you’ll find models with pop-up cameras, as well as a foldable smartphone. We’ve already seen a preview of a smartphone trio with mid-range specs, and now Energizer is teasing a trio of rugged phones with large batteries.

All three Energizer HardCase H501S, H570S and H591S models feature IP68 and MIL-STD certifications. Additionally, they are powered by 5,800mAh and 6,500mAh batteries, respectively, offering at least all-day battery uptime.

These HardCase phones are dual-SIM enabled, and feature 18:9 HD+ screen (H570S) and FHD+ 2.5D curved screen (H591S). While the H591S features a dual-camera setup on the back (16MP + 0.3MP) as well as on the front (8MP + 0.3MP), the other two only come with dual-cameras on the back, and single front-facers.

We’ll probably find out more in Barcelona where we’ll have to spend a lot of time at the Energizer booth to scan through all 26 phones they’re bringing.